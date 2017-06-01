A theatrical comedy classic will be presented in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Broadway hit from 1961 is being produced locally, demonstrating current relevance and longevity.

“Come Blow Your Horn” was Neil Simon’s first Broadway hit. Over the objections of his parents, 21-year-old Buddy Baker leaves home to live with his older, playboy brother. His ‘coming of age’ creates problems for everyone…especially Buddy!

The popular Broadway classic will take place on Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 25, at the Adobe Theater. The curtain is at 7:30 on Friday and Saturday evenings, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoons.

General Admission $17. Discounts for Seniors, students, ATG.TLC members, active/retired military & first responders. Opening weekend only: All tickets $10.

For more information on the production, visit the Adobe Theater website.