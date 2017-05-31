Wind resources make up 22 percent of Xcel’s power mix

Published:
Wind farm

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) – A utility that serves parts of West Texas and eastern New Mexico says wind resources now make up more than one-fifth of the sources used to generate electricity for its customers.

Xcel Energy says that percentage is expected to almost double to 43 percent by 2021.

A report released by the utility Tuesday details the growth in renewable energy across its service area in 2016.

In the Southwest, renewable energy accounted for 23 percent of the power generated, with nearly all of that being derived from wind sources.

In March, the company announced plans to add 1,230 additional megawatts of wind energy to the Southwest regional grid over the next few years. Officials have said the cost will be below that of coal-fueled electricity.

