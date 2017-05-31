Video shows young men using ART platform for BMX tricks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Months before Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction is completed, a group of young men doing damage to the freshly built structures posted their own video to the internet and it could end up getting them in trouble.

The video shows the group of young men performing tricks on their BMX bikes, on top of an ART platform at 6th and Gold.

The group of young men started out at a skate park, but their location quickly changed. In the video posted to YouTube two weeks ago, the group ended up in downtown Albuquerque.

The video shows one rider taking several turns performing tricks, while scraping the sides and edges of the platform.

KRQE News 13 sent ART spokesperson Joanie Griffin the video. She said crews came out immediately to assess the platform for any damage.

“This makes me very angry,” she said. “You got scuff marks on the brand new concrete. You’ve got dings in it. You’ve got big pieces of the concrete that’s gone.”

Griffin said to take out the scuff marks will cost $1,500. To re-patch the concrete would take another $1,500 and if construction crews determine the walls need to be replaced, it could cost anywhere from $7,000-$9,000.

“Here’s the thing, this is a multi-million dollar project,” Griffin said. “The city has also spent millions of dollars on skate parks and that’s where these young people need to be BMX-ing and skateboarding.”

On top of that, police said posting the video to the internet wasn’t exactly smart.

“It does incriminate them because we now have faces and some other information will help us identify who they are,” Officer Fred Duran said.

And if police do find out who they are, their ten minutes of fun, could end up costing them thousands of dollars.

“We will be talking to our attorneys and taking the next step to go after this young man to re-coupe the costs for the repairs,” Griffin said.

Griffin said it’s a rough estimate but the cost of repairs could be between $15,000-17,000.