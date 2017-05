KIEV, Ukraine (KRQE) – Luckily no one is hurt Wednesday morning after this incredible scene in Kiev after an underground pipe suddenly bursts.

The massive, underground water main explosion was caught by surveillance cameras at the precise moment it happened.

You can see the ground beneath the dumpsters begin to swell.

Then, the pavement cracks before the huge eruption.

Debris was sent flying throughout the air while roads filled with muddy water.

Damage to homes and vehicles is widespread.