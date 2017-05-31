Trash at Albuquerque middle school frustrates neighbors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Schools out, but who’s minding the store? Madison Middle School is now littered with trash and neighbors want to know why no one is cleaning it up.

“It’s not good,” said Devin Black-Cosme while he walked by the school.

The trash is pushed up against the fence at the middle school and strewn about the desert landscape, lining the perimeter of the campus.

“I don’t like to see that, I try not to litter myself,” said Cosme.

School is out for summer but it looks like no one is picking up. A district spokesperson for Albuquerque Public Schools said the school’s gym in under construction and that the crew left a pile of trash outside which has now blown around. They insist it’s not a reoccurring issue.

However, residents disagree.

“It just scatters around people’s yards, the neighborhood,” said Robert Fleming.

Fleming lives in the neighborhood across from Madison Middle School and said he sees trash all the time, and even more so when school is out.

“It’s pride in your community, where you live,” he said.

Because of his pride, Flemming said he often cleans up the area, especially in the park across from the middle school.

“Just take care of our community, our own little bit, it makes the big picture a lot easier,” said Fleming.

APS also said over the past few years there have been cuts, and its maintenance budget has taken a hit.