TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing child who was taken by her biological mother.

Deputies say 3-year-old Trinity Ortiz was abducted by her mother, 33-year-old Destiney Wilkerson.

Wilkerson is now wanted for custodial interference.

Wilkerson was last seen driving a white Nissan sedan with tinted windows and a large dent on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Taos County Sheriff’s Office at 758-2216.