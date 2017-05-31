Suspect in Hatch officer’s death expected to change plea

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of gunning down a Hatch police officer could change his plea to guilty, Wednesday.

He’s set for a change of plea hearing in district court.

This comes just a day after the man pleaded guilty to federal charges that will put him away for life.

Jesse Hanes is scheduled for a jury trial in September and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

But that trial may never take place if Hanes changes his plea to guilty.

Investigators say 39-year-old Jesse Hanes shot and killed officer Jose Chavez during a traffic stop in August.

He and his passenger were on the run from Ohio, accused of murder.

After shooting Chavez, police say he tried to carjack several people, shooting one in the leg.

Hanes has yet to answer to the charges out of Ohio, but Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to federal charges that will put him away for life without the possibility of parole.

Those federal charges are for firearms and carjacking crimes.

Hanes is being prosecuted under a federal, anti-violence law targeting “the worst of the worst.”

The goal of that law is to put away violent, repeat offenders for as long as possible.