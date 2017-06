ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva infielder Richard Ware has committed to Ray Birmingham and the University of New Mexico Lobos.

Ware batted .527 for the La Cueva Bears this year while leading the team to a Class 6A Championship. Ware played in 28 games and also had 48 hits, 44 RBI and 32 runs.