ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder victim’s mother has raised the reward to $5,000 to help find a woman who witnessed the shooting.

Police say 22-year-old Deamber Yonker told them last year she saw her boyfriend, Darrius Valles, shoot his neighbor, Jerry Jennings, after the two argued over a broken window.

Jennings died.

Valles was arrested. His trial is scheduled for next month, but detectives can’t find Yonker, a crucial witness.

Crime Stoppers is asking for tips.