SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An effort to bring back speed vans to Santa Fe is facing resistance, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The Public Works Panel and Land Use Committee voted against the proposal Tuesday.

It has already passed one committee.

The move to bring the vans back was sparked by police, but some are questioning the program’s effectiveness.

The proposal is set to go to the city’s finance committee next.