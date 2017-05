ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University in Roswell is urging high school grads to take advantage of a scholarship.

The $1,000 “Gear Up” scholarships are available for 2017 graduates in Chaves County.

Officials say this is a unique opportunity for local high school graduates and they want to spread the word.

The deadline is July 1.

More information on the scholarship can be found here.