New Mexico kicks off summer food program for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is expecting to provide millions of meals to New Mexico kids this summer.

Gov. Susana Martinez joined CYFD Wednesday to kick off the state’s summer food program.

The idea is to close the gap for low-income kids who rely on school meals during the school year, but the program is actually open to all kids and teens 18 and younger.

“Can they go to a pool, pick up a sandwich or a meal here and then go swimming and have a good time? Absolutely, we don’t need kids worried about that every day during the summer,” Gov. Martinez said.

Kids can get meals at about 800 sites around the sate, including libraries, parks and health centers.

