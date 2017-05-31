New Mexico fallen veteran receives Bronze Star

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fallen New Mexico Army veteran finally received a long awaited honor.

Senator Martin Heinrich held a medal ceremony Wednesday at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial to recognize Colonel Robert J. Fate.

Fate was recommended for a Bronze Star for his service during World War II but never received it.

The Senators Office worked to resolve the army’s paperwork and Senator Heinrich presented a Bronze Star to Fate’s family.

Colonel Fate served in an Army tank battalion where they secured one of the military’s most critical crossing points on a Nazi-controlled river in Europe.