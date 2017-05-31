May 31st Morning Rush: Man accused of killing Hatch officer expected to change plea

1. The man charged for the death of Hatch Police Officer Jose Chavez is expected back in court Wednesday morning. This time, Jesse Hanes is expected to change his plea to state charges of first-degree murder. Authorities say Hanes fatally shot the officer during a traffic stop in August, tried to carjack two people before shooting a man and taking his vehicle. The change in plea in state court comes after Hanes struck a plea deal in federal court that will send him to prison for the rest of his life.

2. The President’s Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is set to turn over key documents to a Senate intelligence committee investigating by next week.This is in response to two subpoenas as the committee continues investigating whether members of President Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia. Some of the documents Flynn is set to hand over will be business records and personal documents. Flynn is only one of several people the Senate and House Committees are hoping to hear from.

3. A mild and partly cloudy start to the day with overnight showers continuing to fade through sunrise.

4. The AG’s office continues its investigation into the UNM Athletic’s Department paying for bigwigs and boosters to go on a golf trip to Scotland. Now UNM soccer coach Jeremy Fishbein is speaking out. Fishbein says he doesn’t question Athletic Director Paul Krebs’ integrity but did say the national firestorm surrounding Krebs is taking its toll on morale in the UNM Athletic Department. He also says it could hurt recruiting.

5. Spelling problems? We’re learning the one word that has a lot of New Mexicans troubled. Google Trends took a look at the top “How to Spell” words in each state in 2017. For New Mexico, it’s the word “banana”. Mississippi struggled with “nanny,” while Rhode Island with the word “liar”. The longest words? Both Connecticut and West Virginia’s trending word was “super-cali-fragilistic-expialidocious.”

The Morning’s Top Stories