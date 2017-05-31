Lovelace, UNM Medical Group celebrate opening of new rehab hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of Albuquerque’s biggest hospitals have come together to create a new facility.

Lovelace Health Systems and UNM Medical Group celebrated the opening of the new “Lovelace-UNM Rehabilitation Hospital” on Wednesday.

The facility will have cutting-edge technologies, add more health care providers and improve therapeutic services to patients.

Officials said the partnership will benefit the whole state.

“I think with the academic mission of the university along with the great care that we do here at the rehab hospital, we’ll be able to make our programs more efficient and more cost effective,” said Derrick Jones, CEO of the Lovelace-UNM Rehab Hospital.

UNM is also planning to use the center to establish the first residency program in physical and rehabilitative medicine in New Mexico.

 

