Local high school seniors rewarded with college scholarship

It’s used to recognize the hard work and dedication from those who have given back to the community and its local students who are being rewarded.

The 2017 Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program awards identify only the best and brightest of high school seniors and reward them for getting involved, their academic achievement and then the winner receives a one-time college scholarship.

Only one student per school is nominated by their principal or guidance counselor and the winner receives a base award of $1,000.

Those selected demonstrated leadership abilities in not only school activities, but also through their involvement in community services, and nominees must have plans to attend an accredited, non-profit college.

The recipients will be honored a the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce’s Education Excellence Banquet on Thursday, June 1, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

For more information on the awards ceremony, visit the Comcast website.