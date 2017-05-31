Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A mild and partly cloudy start to the day with overnight showers continuing to fade through sunrise. Be sure to grab the rain coat before you leave as rain and thunderstorms will return this afternoon – statewide coverage expected. Today’s severe threat is low… but not zero. We’ll likely see a handful of strong thunderstorms and a few areas of heavy rain causing localized flooding. Remember: stay out of arroyos & canyons (and keep eyes on burn scars for quick heavy runoff). Afternoon temperatures will be cooler than what was felt earlier this week as most of us fall short of average. Winds will also pick up late afternoon, especially in and around storm development.

THURSDAY: Storms will return again Thursday afternoon but will not be quite as widespread. Afternoon temperatures will begin to warm with the Albuquerque-metro back in the low to mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Spotty storms will favor the higher terrain with the potential of rolling off into surrounding lower elevations. Coverage will be far less than what’s on tap for midweek. Afternoon temperatures will continue to warm with widespread 70s, 80s and 90s expected.