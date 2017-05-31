Kathy Griffin performance cancelled by New Mexico casino

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Route 66 Resort and Casino has decided to cancel comedian Kathy Griffin’s show after photos she posted online.

The images look like President Trump’s bloody and severed head.

Griffin was scheduled to come to New Mexico this summer, but Tuesday Route 66 Resort and Casino decided to cancel that show.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the casino and they say the decision was made in the best interest of the business.

Officials say as soon as Griffin’s photo came out, people who had bought tickets to her show started asking for their money back.

All of the tickets will be refunded.