Kathy Griffin performance canceled by New Mexico casino

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have seen the picture of comedian Kathy Griffin, then you understand the outrage.

Now, that photo is affecting Griffin’s upcoming show at Route 66 Casino.

The casino decided to cancel the show after a controversial image was released showing the comedian appearing to hold President Trump’s severed head.

Route 66 Casino says it will not host comedian Kathy Griffin’s Albuquerque show originally scheduled for July 22. They say the decision was made in the best interest of the business.

“There’s repercussions for your actions, so there you go,” said Sherry McNeerly about the cancellation.

The casino says people were asking for their money back after the image was released.

“It made me sick, even though I’m not a Trumpette, I thought it was so vulgar and disgusting,” said Linda An.

“She really went too far. That’s not the way to do things,” said Alfred Castro.

Route 66 Casino posted about its decision on Facebook. The post garnered more than 2,000 comments.

People overwhelmingly were in support of the casino’s decision to cancel.

“Thanks for doing what’s right” said one poster. Another saying “thank you! Hopefully more venues will follow your lead.”

“I think that’s understandable, honestly,” explained Rebecca LeBlanc.

“I sincerely apologize,” Kathy Griffin was heard saying in a video posted to Twitter.

Locally there were mixed reactions to the controversial image despite Griffin’s apology.

“I dislike the man myself but that shouldn’t have happened,” Castro said.

“I thought it was kind of funny,” said LeBlanc.

McNeely explained, “it’s freedom of speech.”

The Republican Party of New Mexico said Griffin’s stunt is a distraction.

“We should be talking about health care. We should be talking about tax reform. But instead we’re talking about this comedian who’s making parodies of Isis propaganda specifically with the president’s head and I don’t think that’s appropriate no matter what side of the aisle you’re from,” said James Clarke, Republican Party of New Mexico.

Clarke says he applauds Route 66 Casino’s decision to cancel the show.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico sent KRQE News 13, the following statement:

Democrats are focused on the detrimental consequences President Trump’s policies will have on our state, from throwing New Mexicans off their health care to creating uncertainty in our economy. Unlike Republicans, we recognize when certain rhetoric or behavior has no place in public discourse, and we acknowledge that this is not a productive way to address the issues that are negatively affecting our families.

A spokesperson says fewer than 100 tickets had been sold to the Kathy Griffin show at Route 66 Casino. Those tickets are being refunded.

Wednesday, CNN fired Griffin from her New Years Eve hosting gig with Anderson Cooper.

.