Kathy Griffin performance canceled by New Mexico casino

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have seen the picture of comedian Kathy Griffin, then you understand the outrage.

Now, that photo is affecting Griffin’s upcoming show at Route 66 Casino.

The casino decided to cancel the show after a controversial image was released showing the comedian appearing to hold President Trump’s severed head.

Route 66 Casino says it will not host comedian Kathy Griffin’s Albuquerque show originally scheduled for July 22. They say the decision was made in the best interest of the business.

“There’s repercussions for your actions, so there you go,” said Sherry McNeerly about the cancellation.

The casino says people were asking for their money back after the image was released.

“It made me sick, even though I’m not a Trumpette, I thought it was so vulgar and disgusting,” said Linda An.

“She really went too far. That’s not the way to do things,” said Alfred Castro.

Route 66 Casino posted about its decision on Facebook. The post garnered more than 2,000 comments.

People overwhelmingly were in support of the casino’s decision to cancel.

“Thanks for doing what’s right” said one poster. Another saying “thank you! Hopefully more venues will follow your lead.”

“I think that’s understandable, honestly,” explained Rebecca LeBlanc.

“I sincerely apologize,” Kathy Griffin was heard saying in a video posted to Twitter.

Locally there were mixed reactions to the controversial image despite Griffin’s apology.

“I dislike the man myself but that shouldn’t have happened,” Castro said.

“I thought it was kind of funny,” said LeBlanc.

McNeely explained, “it’s freedom of speech.”

The Republican Party of New Mexico said Griffin’s stunt is a distraction.

“We should be talking about health care. We should be talking about tax reform. But instead we’re talking about this comedian who’s making parodies of Isis propaganda specifically with the president’s head and I don’t think that’s appropriate no matter what side of the aisle you’re from,” said James Clarke, Republican Party of New Mexico.

Clarke says he applauds Route 66 Casino’s decision to cancel the show.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico sent KRQE News 13, the following statement:

Democrats are focused on the detrimental consequences President Trump’s policies will have on our state, from throwing New Mexicans off their health care to creating uncertainty in our economy. Unlike Republicans, we recognize when certain rhetoric or behavior has no place in public discourse, and we acknowledge that this is not a productive way to address the issues that are negatively affecting our families.

A spokesperson says fewer than 100 tickets had been sold to the Kathy Griffin show at Route 66 Casino. Those tickets are being refunded.

Wednesday, CNN fired Griffin from her New Years Eve hosting gig with Anderson Cooper.

.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s