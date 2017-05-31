John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

May will end on the stormy side across New Mexico. As with the past couple of days, expect the high terrain to be a good spot for firing off showers and storms. However, the storms today will drift in a south to north direction as a weather disturbance passes over the state. That weather disturbance will also lead to better coverage for the those showers and storms through the afternoon and evening.

Another, weaker disturbance will pass through the state Thursday, keeping enough instability around for another round of showers and storms across the state. Drier air will work in Friday and over the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds in. Only the high terrain will hold on to a few isolated storms. Temperatures will also heat up into early next week.