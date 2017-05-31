Job seekers attend Albuquerque Public Schools job fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to fill much-needed positions, Albuquerque Public Schools held a job fair Wednesday.

The district is hiring regular and special education teachers, and is also looking for school nurses. The fair included on-the-spot interviews and provided aspiring teachers with opportunities to receive same day job offers.

People who KRQE News 13 spoke to said there’s a lot of positions to fill and the fair was a great way to see what’s available.

“Often times there’s a lot of anxiety going into an interview when you know days ahead of time, but this is kind of refreshing, it’s just one after the other,” job seeker Lawrence Reeder said.

Officials were not able to tell us specifically how many positions they are looking to fill. They said generally this time of the year they are looking for about 500, but expect fewer openings this year because of the budget.