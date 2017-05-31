Job seekers attend Albuquerque Public Schools job fair

By Published: Updated:
Voters to choose 3 school board members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to fill much-needed positions, Albuquerque Public Schools held a job fair Wednesday.

The district is hiring regular and special education teachers, and is also looking for school nurses. The fair included on-the-spot interviews and provided aspiring teachers with opportunities to receive same day job offers.

People who KRQE News 13 spoke to said there’s a lot of positions to fill and the fair was a great way to see what’s available.

“Often times there’s a lot of anxiety going into an interview when you know days ahead of time, but this is kind of refreshing, it’s just one after the other,” job seeker Lawrence Reeder said.

Officials were not able to tell us specifically how many positions they are looking to fill. They said generally this time of the year they are looking for about 500, but expect fewer openings this year because of the budget.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s