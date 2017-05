HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for two people who made a shoplifting spree scary.

Police say a man and a woman tried to take more than $600 worth of items from the Hobbs Walmart a few weeks ago.

They say when officers confronted the woman she pulled out what looked like a hypodermic needle and threatened employees with it.

The couple then took off in a red Chevrolet Impala. Police tried to pull them over at a one point but they fled.

If you recognize the suspects, call Hobbs police.