Google Trends: New Mexicans struggle to spell “banana”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One word seems to have a lot of New Mexicans troubled.

Google Trends just released a map of the top “how to spell” words in each state for 2017.

For New Mexico, it’s “banana.”

Many other states were in the 6 to 10 letter range like New Mexico.

Six states had trouble with words with five letters or less. Mississippi struggled with “nanny”– Rhode Island with “liar”.

The longest words? Both Connecticut and West Virginia’s trending word was “supercali-fragilisticexpialidocious” from the popular Disney movie Mary Poppins.