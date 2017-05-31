Gary Johnson plans to ride bike to Mexico border from Canada

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson is preparing for what he’s calling his greatest physical challenge yet.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Johnson is planning to ride a bike 2,800 miles through the Continental Divide. He plans to ride from Alberta, Canada, to Southern New Mexico.

He says his life has become “eat, sleep, ride” to train for the mountainous trek.

Johnson has taken part in Ironman triathlons and climbed Mt. Everest a few months after breaking a leg skiing. But the 64-year-old says this bike ride might put him completely off his “rocker.”

Johnson says he expects to be on his mountain bike for eight to nine hours a day for about 40 days. He says he plans to carry about 40 pounds of supplies.