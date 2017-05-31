For Your Education: Comcast Leaders & Achievers Scholarship Program

Comcast continues to invest in our community through their Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program, making higher education possible for those who need a little help realizing their dreams.

The Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program works with schools who nominate high school seniors based on academics, community service, and school involvement. Scholarships will be awarded to 30 high school seniors, the biggest of which is a $10,000 Founder’s Day Grant.

The 2017 Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program recipients will be honored at the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce’s Education Excellence Banquet Thursday, June 1 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living