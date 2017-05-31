Dumpster diving duo blamed for chaos at SFUAD

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Security guards at the Santa Fe University of Art and Design say a dumpster diving duo that wouldn’t leave after the first time they were caught are to blame for a night of chaos.

It happened just after midnight on May 15 — that’s just two days after all SFUAD students had to be moved out of campus.

According to a police report, Audrey Whitesides and Adam Steinberg were caught trespassing on campus perusing dumpsters. The Securitas Security Services employees told them to leave.

But Whitesides and Steinberg returned a short time later, bypassing the school’s security shack. The security guards once again spotted the pair, but this second time around, they tried to stop Whitesides and Steinberg from leaving in their Subaru and called Santa Fe police.

As captured on police lapel, two security guards recount what happened.

“I told them ‘Stop, stop her!’ and they reversed and reversed and they just gunned it and I said ‘Watch it!’,” one Securitas employee explained.

“I thought she was just going to hit me, but she fully gave it where… I had to roll out of the way so she wouldn’t…” the other said.

“And he was behind and he couldn’t get out of the way in time, so I grabbed my radio from the side and I threw it to stop their actions,” the first said.

The radio shattered Whitesides’ Subaru’s windshield.

“They were standing in the road, and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m leaving,’ and I started to back up and then this guy ran up and he freaking hit my window and broke it,” Whitesides told police. “I didn’t mean any harm.”

The security guard who claims he was hit by the Subaru didn’t go to the hospital, saying he had minor injuries.

Whitesides and Steinberg, however, went to jail on criminal trespassing charges. Each had to fork over $500 to get out of jail.

“She knew she wasn’t supposed to be here, she said, ‘I just wanted to get one more thing. These kids throw so much stuff away,'” a police officer is heard saying on lapel video.

SFUAD sent this statement to KRQE News 13 regarding the incident:

The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is of the upmost importance. While we do host events on campus which are open to the community, the safety of our students and campus community must come first.