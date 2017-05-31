Duke City events to kick off June

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re a visitor, lived here your entire life, or are somewhere in the middle, you are bound to be looking for something to do.

With Albuquerque’s feel of a small town in a big city, repetitiveness seems to become the norm. So those who are looking to get out of the same-old, same-old, don’t worry, there are always fun events happening around town to help you venture from your comfort zone.

This week, there is plenty to keep boxing fans, country music lovers and chocolate addicts busy.

Here’s a list of some of the events happening all over the city:

Dancers, get your shoes ready to Salsa Under the Stars. The Tromboranga Salsa Orchestra will be there with influences from the salsa music of the 1960’s and 70’s all while maintaining a raw and danceable sound. This all begins at the Albuquerque Museum Amphitheater on Friday, June 2. Tickets start at $18.

Local musicians, performers, an instrument petting zoo, and workshops for both children and adults will all be coming together for the Albuquerque Folk Festival. The evening will be filled with Contra and Folk dancing and so much more. There is free parking, camping, and jamming for the whole family. This begins Saturday, June 3, at 9 a.m. and lasts until 11 p.m. at the Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. Tickets start at $5.

Movie buffs get ready for an open-air series of family-friendly movies for free. Movies on the Plaza begins Wednesday, May 31, with the showing of ‘Trolls.’ Seating is available but guests are encouraged to bring their own portable seats, blankets, and lawn chairs. This all begins at 8:10 p.m. and the movie begins right after sunset at the Civic Plaza.

It’s time to celebrate the Duke City’s birthday with a fiesta. The San Felipe de Neri Fiestas will feature talented entertainment, traditional fiesta food, a carnival, bingo, and so much more that is fun for the whole family. Head over to the Historic Old Town on Friday, June 2, to start the three-day birthday celebration at 6 p.m.

Bosque Bike & Wine Tour gives riders an experience along the Rio Grande River past local farms, eateries, and the city’s Nature Preserve with knowledgeable tour guests that highlight the history, culture, and beauty of the Bosque. The experience includes a VIP grounds tour and wine tasting. Guests must be 21 years of age and the difficulty level is easy to moderate. Valid I.D’s must be present. For those with their own bike cost is $55, but rentals are available for $60.

The Rose Wine Tasting allows guests to enjoy three Roses made from different grapes from different parts of the world. The tasting includes an appetizer prepared especially for the tasting. This all begins Tuesday, June 6 at Slate Street Café from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. for $20.

For more information on these events, visit the ABQ 365 website.