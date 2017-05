SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People will have to wait until next month to find out whether Santa Fe will raise the countywide gross receipts tax rate on most goods and services, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

County commissioners delayed the vote to June 27.

Officials are also considering a plan that would boost the tax rate on most business activity in the city of Santa Fe to 8.5 percent and the rest of the county, to just over 7 percent.