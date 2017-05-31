Cibola High’s Amaya Brown headed to Florida State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The dream started when she was 5 years old. Cibola High star guard is going to play college basketball after choosing Florida State Wednesday. Brown made her decision public at a signing ceremony at the studios of ProView Networks. Brown picked FSU over UCLA.

She called it a tough decision because of the deep bonds she had built with coaches from both schools. She just felt like FSU was the better fit.

“At UCLA, I mean I love the city L.A.,” said Brown. “It was just too much for me, real hectic. I felt like Florida State is where I needed to be. Like that is where I wanted to go just because I love the coaches. I have a great bond with them and I love how they play.”

Brown singled out the running style of the Seminoles and how they play defense.

“They play great defense,” said Brown. “I love to play defense as well.”

Brown missed the bulk of her junior season due to a knee injury. That did not stop schools from pursuing her. Prior to getting injured Brown had averaged a double double in her first three seasons with Cibola and also had strong showings with her club team.

Florida State has had Brown on their radar for a long time.

“I’m glad that it’s over,” said Amaya’s dad Greg Brown. “I mean Amaya has been recruited since the seventh grade. This was a tough decision on her.”

Brown is preparing to represent the country as she plays for the USA Select Team that is headed to Italy next week.