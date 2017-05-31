Bernalillo County Movies in the Park series back again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Parks and Recreation is once again hosting its popular Movies in the Park series this summer starting.

Residents and their families can enjoy a drive-in movie type atmosphere at parks and community centers around the county.

This year, for the first time, food vendors will also be food vendors.

The movie series starts June 3 and is completely free.

All movies start at dusk and may be canceled due to weather.

