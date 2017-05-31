Albuquerque teen accused of shooting dog refuses plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen accused of killing a family dog during a burglary refused a plea deal on Wednesday.

Now he will go on trial and face more charges because of his decision.

Prosecutors offered Sebastian Garcia two years in juvenile jail but he wouldn’t take it.

Now, he could be tried as an adult for a longer list of crimes.

Prosecutor Alma Delgado says now Garcia could be tried as an adult.

The charges against him could be a maximum of 16 years in prison.

Garcia is accused of shooting and killing a family’s Great Dane named Moose during a September 2016 break-in in the East Mountains.

Garcia was 16 at the time of the shooting.

Albuquerque officers say he’s also involved in a juvenile gang linked to crimes across the city, including a drive-by shooting and armed carjacking.

The judge gave Garcia the go-ahead for an amenability evaluation to see if he can be rehabilitated.

That will help determine whether he will be tried as an adult.