AFD: Apartment complex fire was human caused

Carlisle Apartment Fire
Carlisle Apartment Fire (Nick Burke | KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department says a fire that tore through an apartment complex was human caused.

It happened Tuesday on Carlisle near Montgomery. Crews say everyone got out safely, but four apartments were destroyed.

People who live there say some units were being remodeled and were vacant. They suspect kids were playing in them.

“There’s always kids, they just kind of run amok in the complex,” a resident said.

AFD is not calling it arson or saying why they think it was human caused.

