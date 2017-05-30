Video shows suspect break into Rebel Donut

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves broke into Rebel Donut, but they didn’t find what they were looking for.

The man seen in surveillance video pried open the back door at the Wyoming location just before 11 p.m. Monday night.

The video shows him get into the register, but nothing was in it.

The donut shop says the suspect made off with a trashcan full of shirts, coffee, popcorn and doggie donuts, which he later dropped off behind a nearby church.

“The bad part about it for us is just to feel so violated over nothing, because he really got away with nothing,” assistant manager Andrea Zamora said.

The same location was shot up in October and about 10 windows had to be replaced.