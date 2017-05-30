Video shows suspect break into Rebel Donut

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves broke into Rebel Donut, but they didn’t find what they were looking for.

The man seen in surveillance video pried open the back door at the Wyoming location just before 11 p.m. Monday night.

The video shows him get into the register, but nothing was in it.

The donut shop says the suspect made off with a trashcan full of shirts, coffee, popcorn and doggie donuts, which he later dropped off behind a nearby church.

“The bad part about it for us is just to feel so violated over nothing, because he really got away with nothing,” assistant manager Andrea Zamora said.

The same location was shot up in October and about 10 windows had to be replaced.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s