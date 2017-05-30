Vibrant event to host a rich variety of Mexican cultures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local event will explore the connection of Mexican cultures to New Mexican and Chicano culture while building bridges across diverse populations through art, music, and more.

Chicana and Chicano Studies at UNM is hosting Fandango Burqueno on June 3, 2017, from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The public event will feature artists and performers from the tradition of Son Jarocho in Mexico, which has strong grassroots support and history.

The event is also a fundraiser to raise money for CCS educational initiatives in Albuquerque public high schools, and for community-based writing programs. A small donation ($5-$10) is requested to support the event.

For more information, the Fandango or related events, visit the UNM Chicano website.