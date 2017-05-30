Urinating dog statue briefly placed near ‘Fearless Girl’ art

In this March 22, 2017 photo, the Charging Bull and Fearless Girl statues are sit on Lower Broadway in New York. Since 1989 the bronze bull has stood in New York City's financial district as an image of the might and hard-charging spirit of Wall Street. But the installation of the bold girl defiantly standing in the bull's path has transformed the meaning of one of New York's best-known public artworks. Pressure is mounting on the city to let the Fearless Girl stay. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City artist briefly placed a small statue of a urinating dog next to Wall Street’s “Fearless Girl” sculpture as a form of counter-protest.

“Fearless Girl” was installed in March by a financial firm as a statement about the lack of women on the boards of big U.S. corporations. It faces the famous “Charging Bull” statue.

The dog’s sculptor, Alex Gardega, tells The New York Post that he thinks “Fearless Girl” is a disrespectful publicity stunt and “has nothing to do with feminism.”

“Fearless Girl” creator Kristen Visbal and a representative for bull creator Arturo Di Modica did not immediately respond to comment requests on Tuesday.

Di Modica has previously complained that “Fearless Girl” turns his bull’s message of freedom, peace, strength, power and love into something negative.

