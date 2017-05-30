UNM soccer coach addresses Scotland golf trip controversy

By and Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, a University of New Mexico coach is talking about the controversy surrounding Athletic Director Paul Krebs.

Krebs has been under fire since KRQE News 13’s Larry Barker revealed the UNM Athletic’s Department paid for bigwigs and boosters to go on an expensive golf trip to Scotland.

UNM Men’s Soccer Coach Jeremy Fishbein has openly criticized Krebs in the past. But Tuesday, Fishbein said he does not question his boss’s integrity.

“If somebody asked me, ‘In your experiences with the man, is he honest, does he care about UNM, is integrity important to him?’ I would say 100 percent, yes,” Fishbein said.

As Larry Barker uncovered, the athletic department tried to hide the expenses as a basketball tournament. The department, which has been in the red and borrowing money from the school to cover costs, paid for Krebs, Craig Neal and another worker to go on the golf trip.

After Larry’s story, Krebs admitted they also paid for three boosters. The total bill was more than $60,000.

But Fishbein does say the national firestorm surrounding Krebs has taken its toll on morale in the UNM Athletic Department. He also says it could hurt recruiting.

“If other coaches are commenting on it, who knows what’s being used in the recruiting process, boosters, local recruits. I mean, it’s not positive stuff. So it does wear on you and it does affect you,” Fishbein said.

UNM says an unidentified donor recently stepped in to help the Athletic Department by paying back the $24,000 for the three boosters.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating Krebs’ use of public money.

