UNM interim president’s contract extended

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico could name its next president in the coming months as the university extends its interim president’s contract, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

It reports the school changed Chaouki Abdallah’s title from “acting” to “interim” president and extended his contract through May of 2018, or until the UNM Board of Regents appoints a new president.

The board anticipates creating a list of eight semifinalists in September and eventually leading to a potential decision by late October.