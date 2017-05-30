UK police says tiger who killed zookeeper is unharmed

By Published:
In this 2016 photo released by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation/Freeland, a curious male tiger walks in the jungle in eastern Thailand. Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Freeland, an organization fighting human and animal trafficking, and Panthera, a wild cat conservation organization, announced Tuesday, March 28, 2017 that their investigations had photographic evidence of new tiger cubs in eastern Thailand's jungle, signaling the existence of the world's second breeding population of endangered Indochinese tigers. (Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation/Freeland via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British police say a tiger that killed a female zookeeper has not been destroyed.

Few details have been released about the incident at Hamerton Zoo Park that claimed the life of 34-year-old zookeeper Rosa King.

Cambridgeshire Police said Tuesday the tiger is unharmed.

An investigation is underway and the zoo located 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of London has been closed.

The zoo described the incident Sunday as a “freak accident.” The zoo was evacuated as a precaution but officials said the public was never at risk and the tiger did not escape at any point.

King had worked at the zoo for roughly 14 years.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s