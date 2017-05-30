Trevor Rogers is the Gatorade New Mexico Baseball Player of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)- Trevor Rogers has another award to put on his resume. The Carlsbad High star pitcher is the Gatorade New Mexico Baseball Player of the Year. Rogers had a perfect 11-0 season while leading the Cavemen to the Class 6A Semifinals.

He struck out 134 batters on the season while carving out a 0.33 ERA. Rogers is ranked as the number four recruit in the country by Perfect Game. He signed a letter of intent to play at Texas Tech but, is projected as an early round selection in the Major League Baseball Draft in June.

 

