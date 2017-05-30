Thieves snatch $1,800 baby cockatoo from pet store

By Published:

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Police are looking for a baby cockatoo reported stolen from a suburban New York pet store.

News station CBS2 says the 12-week-old Goffin’s cockatoo was taken Saturday from For Birds Only, a store in Mineola (min-ee-OH’-lah).

Goffin’s cockatoos are native to Indonesia and known as intelligent and affectionate.

Store co-owner Ida Ferreira says the stolen bird needs to be fed formula through a dropper. She’s pleading with the thieves: “Don’t let him die.”

CBS2 says three people came in and asked an employee about the $1,800 cockatoo. Security video shows two grabbing it from an open-topped enclosure and stuffing it in a bag while the third apparently plays lookout.

The bird’s disappearance was discovered minutes after the thieves left.

The Nassau County Police Department is investigating.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s