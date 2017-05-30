Sister city foundation boosts local business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s only been a couple of months since Patrick Mapalo opened the doors to his new coffee shop in downtown Albuquerque. Kumba Coffee is a dream that Mapalo had from his time growing up in the African country of Zambia.

Since following all the legal procedures to become an immigrant to the United States, Mapalo says he has a great appreciation for the process which he worked for that brought him here to become a citizen. Part of the American dream is now owning his own business.

Mapalo has also joined with the Albuquerque Sister Cities Foundation, which according to their website, builds bridges between the cultures of the international cities tied to Albuquerque. This is also in the effort of strengthening the areas of education and business which ultimately create strong bonds of all the cities involved.

Kumba Coffee is located at 700 2nd Street NW or you can learn more from their Facebook page.

