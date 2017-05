ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say they are trying to track down a man they say was driving a “suspicious” car when he took off on foot.

This is in the area of Trumbull and Pennsylvania.

Right now we are told there are several roads blocked off while police investigate this situation.

Those roads include Charleston and Dallas Street from Trumbull to Southern.

KRQE News 13 has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.