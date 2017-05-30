Woman in overnight shooting identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The name of the woman who police found shot at 9000 Zuni Road Wednesday has now been released.

That woman is 27-year-old Celina Arrellanes.

When officers arrived on scene it was discovered she had been shot. She was later transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition, but later died from the sustained injuries.

Detectives have no suspects in custody but were told the offender is possibly a male who was seen leaving the area in a vehicle.

A description of the male or vehicle were not made available to the police.

No other details are available at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything around this time to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.