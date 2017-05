ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says officers are investigating a possible shooting near 1400 Menaul NW.

Police say a man has been transported to UNM Hospital and is undergoing surgery.

APD says this scene has been determined to be a Violent Crimes call out.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.