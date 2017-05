ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves recently targeted Hotsy Cleaners on Candelaria near Princeton.

Albuquerque police say the men caught on camera pried open the door and made off with two pressure washers and two buckets of soap valued at $2,100.

The suspects were seen driving a 1993 GMC van that was spray painted black.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.