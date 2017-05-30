Parkgoers call on city to clarify contradictory signs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City signs at a local park are causing confusion for neighbors.

One says owners need to keep their dog on a leash and the other says the opposite.

Parkgoers want to know, which is it?

Roosevelt Park on Coal, east of I-25 is one of 14 dog parks in Albuquerque, but it offers something the others don’t.

“This is the only one that is not secured by a fence,” said a neighbor in the area. “Primarily, it is a safety issue.”

He didn’t want to be identified because he said this has been a controversial issue.

“Within the last three years, I’ve had a small dog that I’ve brought over to the park that was attacked twice.”

He found the unleashed dogs threatening while some with unleashed dogs say they’ve been threatened.

“I had a woman come up to me and threaten to mace my dog,” Matthew Blue said.

He said his dog wasn’t doing anything wrong but that the woman seemed to feel threatened by any dog that was not leashed.

Signs regarding the park rules don’t do much to clear up the conflict.

One city sign says keep dogs on a leash.

A short walk from that is another that says dogs can be off-leash.

One neighbor went to the city about it.

“It sends conflicting messages, and it’s confusing to people,” he said.

Especially because, he said, even the city ordinances seem to contradict each other.

One sign cites the Humane and Ethical Animal Rules and Treatment (HEART) Ordinance from 2006, which says dogs must either be leashed or secured in a fence.

However, an older Albuquerque Park Ordinance makes an exception for Roosevelt Park.

The Parks & Recreation Department tells KRQE News 13, ultimately the language about keeping dogs on a leash will be removed, meaning dogs are allowed to be off-leash at the specified times: from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., daily from October 1 through March 30, and daily from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., except weekends and legal holidays from April 1 through September 30.