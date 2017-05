DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of a train derailment in New Mexico.

State Police say the train derailed Tuesday in between Deming and Lordsburg.

At this time, officers are assisting with hazardous material control and securing the scene.

Officials say no pedestrians or other vehicles were involved in the derailment. However, both directions of the railway have been impacted.