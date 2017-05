ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re interested in taking a road trip this summer, the New Mexico Tourism Department has you covered.

The “Enchanted 8” is a collection of eight New Mexico True road trips designed to feed your soul and your stomach.

The road trips will take you through rural New Mexico with stops at Carlsbad Caverns, Bandelier National Monument, Blue Hole, and everywhere in between.