Murder suspect caught after released two years ago

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect caught and released two years ago is back behind bars for the same crime.

Frank Anthony Montoya is charged with shooting and killing Joe Anthony Garza in 2014.

He is one of two men arrested back in 2015 but Montoya was released when the court ruled insufficient probable cause.

Last week a new arrest warrant was issued and Monday Montoya was re-arrested after an hour-long swat standoff at a home on West Tilden near South Main.

The other suspect Louis Joseph Archuleta is set for trial in July.

