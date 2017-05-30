May 30th Morning Rush: Scattered storms and showers continue this afternoon across New Mexico

1. This afternoon New Mexico lawmakers return to the Roundhouse to continue the special session. On Friday Governor Martinez approved parts of a new budget and revenue package which will give the state an additional $83 million, enough to avoid a deficit but vetoed proposed tax increases, which would boost state reserves. Lawmakers could have ended the special session on Friday, but they didn’t. That means they could pass bills to try and override the governor’s vetoes.

Full Story: Lawmakers to reconvene in Santa Fe to finish Special Session

2. Scattered storms and showers are likely to redevelop this afternoon with scattered to widespread coverage.

Full Story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

3. The interim president of UNM has an extended contract Tuesday morning as the University continues its search for a permanent replacement. The Albuquerque Journal reports the school changed Chaouki Abdallah’s title from “acting” to “interim” president and extended his contract through May of 2018 or until the UNM Board of Regents appoints a new president. The board anticipates creating a list of eight semifinalists in September and eventually leading to a potential decision by late October.

Full Story: UNM interim president’s contract extended

4. Free summer meals will be provided to all children at specific locations in Rio Rancho Tuesday. They’ll be serviced at six different locations across the city from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The meals are served on a first come, first served basis.

Full Story: Free summer meals provided for Rio Rancho children

5. A new list of eight perfect summer vacation ideas is out. The New Mexico Tourism Department put together eight “New Mexico True” road trips designed to feed your soul and your stomach. The road trips will take you through rural New Mexico with stops at Blue Hole and everywhere in between.

Full Story: New Mexico True “Enchanted 8” road trip guide

The Morning’s Top Stories